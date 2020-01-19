To the editor:
I'm very concerned about several bills designed to ban or restrict safe, legal abortion that have been introduced this year in New Hampshire.
These bills -- HB 1475, HR 1678, HB 1675 and HB 1640 -- are all designed to take away a woman's right to make her own decisions for her body.
Granite Staters can clearly see that these bills do not represent our state's values. No matter how you feel about abortion, these attacks are a violation of our right to privacy and an attack on our basic rights.
One bill, HB 1475, would ban abortion before most women even know they're pregnant. Another bill, HB 1675, would force all minors seeking an abortion to notify their parents or guardians, even if that notification would be harmful or endanger their life.
These bills are not only extreme, they are also unconstitutional.
If you stand with me and the vast majority of Granite Staters who support abortion rights, please call your representatives now and tell them to oppose these bills.
We must send a clear message that these attacks on abortion will not be tolerated in 2020 in New Hampshire.
Ronni Shaw
Hampstead