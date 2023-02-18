To the editor:
Under withering pressure from two fellow Sound Off contributors, I will concede I had my first factually suspect Sound Off in years of Sounding Off.
While I am sure the Kyrie Irving forced trade was in part from the ridiculous blue state COVID policies that we all now know were more leftwing authoritarianism than the product of any medical science, I will concede that yes, Irving is a basket case, and his shelf life is short accordingly.
However, it should be noted that Irving forced the trade, not the other way around. That notwithstanding, mea culpa mea culpa mea maxima culpa. That's what I get for talking about basketball, I'll stick to hockey and football.
Nick McNulty
Windham
