To the editor:
My name is Dave Solomon, and I am running for the Sandown Budget Committee. My wife and I have lived here for 14 years and have two children who only know Sandown as home.
As a small business owner, taxpayer and homeowner, I understand the importance of a sound budget. I also have experience serving on the Sandown Budget Committee during the preparation of the 2019 operating budget.
If elected, I will continue to stress the importance of “want” versus “need.” In my opinion, an operating budget should address the everyday essential needs of the town. By emphasizing the importance of infrastructure, including maintenance of our roads and municipal buildings as a means to maintain and improve property values, we will all see a “return” on our tax contributions.
I feel this can be attained without substantial tax increases. By streamlining funding for social programming, examining and exploring potential revenue streams, and suggesting budget decreases where applicable, I hope to show that there can be different way to create value.
I have expressed many of these views in the past and will continue to do so.
For the past few years, I have made a strong effort to be more involved. Whether it’s standing outside the Train Depot or on Facebook to discuss town business, collecting petition signatures at private residences, or attending as many town meetings as possible, I have made myself available.
Regardless of the medium, the motive remains the same, and that is to make sure our tax dollars are held accountable to a standard that satisfies the masses, not the individuals. By putting the taxpayer first, I believe we can lift this town up to another level.
I am not content to accept that “this is how it is”.
Change is not something to be feared but something to be embraced. Progress and improvement happen when new ideas and knowledge are brought together and action is implemented.
These ideas should include a greater vision for the future of Sandown without compromising the experience of today. I hope to be a catalyst for these discussions, as a representative of the taxpayer first and foremost. It is my opinion that when the majority of the voting taxpayers are motivated, the town will benefit the most.
I hope your readers will support me for Budget Committee on March 10.
Dave Solomon
Sandown