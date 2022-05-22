To the editor:
Relocating to New Hampshire from the Southwest three years ago, we thought we were leaving forest fires behind. The long smokey summers had become uncomfortable and were worsening my asthma. As a registered nurse, the longterm health effects of air pollution were concerning.
The recent spate of fires in New Hampshire have been sobering. Climate change is happening everywhere and worsening conditions for fires to erupt even in the relatively damp and cooler climate of New Hampshire.
Climate change is now so pervasive that I have needed to cut short a family visit in California because of the Paradise fire, and I have a close friend whose Louisville Colorado home was badly damaged in the fire there.
We must act now to stop our destructive fossil fuel habits. A recent article published in GeoHealth says that we can save 50,000 lives per year by reducing air pollution.
The good news is that there are things we can do beginning today. First all, we can contact our legislators and demand clean power standards, quality air monitoring, and adopt a zero-emission strategy locally and nationally.
Secondly, as individuals, we can reduce our own emissions in many ways, such as riding a bike to work once a week. A good place to get ideas is the American Lung Association website (www.lung.org).
Finally, Americans have solved big problems before and we will do it again. Let’s get together to protect our health and our children’s future. The moment is now.
Peg Breault
Salem, N.H.
