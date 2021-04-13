To the editor:
I completely agree with Massachusetts Climate Action Network; connecting new natural gas infrastructure with decreased emissions is absurd.
At a time when we should be desperately trying to reduce the heat-trapping emissions in our atmosphere, it’s unsettling to see such confusing and destructive claims being sold to the public.
The article further notes that the costs of the project will be passed on to the consumers. Beyond the costs, they will also receive decreased air quality while being propelled more quickly toward an unlivable global temperature.
It’s time to make these types of dangerous false claims for corporate gain impossible.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) promotes an economic strategy for a transition to a clean energy infrastructure, and does so in a way that would benefit consumers.
With a steadily increasing fee on dirty energy sources and a redistribution of this fee to all households, consumers would be protected in terms of their health and their wallets.
Please consider reaching out to your member of Congress in support of H.R. 2307.
Seema Khan
Arlington