To the editor:
I have worked in the health care field taking care of patients for several years, often seeing people at the worst moments of their life.
I have seen patients and their families scared, worried, and sometimes in a state of shock, unable to comprehend the magnitude of their ailment and concerned about how much it will all cost.
To that end, the current dialogue surrounding Congress’ attempt to address “surprise medical billing” is concerning.
This debate should be about what is best for the patients, not the insurance companies. Most people I see are happy with their doctor, appreciative of the care they receive but leery of the insurance company when it comes to what services are covered and how much they will be “stuck” paying.
I recognize disparities will exist, but no patient should be saddled with exorbitant health care bills that would take them a lifetime to repay.
To address this, Congress should include in any legislation on this issue an independent dispute resolution process where disputes over coverage can be settled between doctors and insurance companies, preventing patients from receiving one of these surprise medical bills.
I hope Congress can pass legislation to address this issue that does not hurt patients or the people who work day in and day out providing them the care they need.
Mike Lussier
Londonderry