To the Editor:
Recently a friend had Adrianne Ramos over to her house to talk about Adrianne’s candidacy for State Representative. (14th Essex District includes Amesbury, Boxford, Groveland, North Andover and West Newbury.)
Adrianne talked about her own experiences as an attorney for domestic abuse victims and how it intersects with the potential for good policy making. This included supporting safety-net services and reproductive health. But she also reminded us about the important role public safety officials play in keeping families safe.
While police keeping people safe may seem obvious, I had never considered the important role they play, specifically, as the first line of defense for individuals — especially women — who find themselves in dangerous situations with a person (or people) who are supposed to love them.
I feel like the debates over women’s health and policing are so disconnected from each other, and yet both are very charged issues for a lot of people. Adrianne Ramos, professionally and personally (she’s a mother of 3 daughters and even has a husband in federal law enforcement), has a unique perspective that not only allows her to look at these two issues in a thoughtful way, but she has the direct experiences that keeps her approach grounded in her support of policy that keeps people safe.
Politics always seems to be about arguing, and never about working together. Hearing from Adrianne was refreshing, and I’m excited that she’s running to represent West Newbury, Groveland, Amesbury, Boxford, and North Andover. She’s earned my vote for State Representative.
Rebecca O’Brien
West Newbury
