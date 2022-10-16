To the editor:
The first time I met Adrianne Ramos, it was summertime on her back porch. She had just come from Market Basket and put together a yummy display of olives and cheese for her guests. The warmth of the moment, her thoughtfulness and her hospitality formed a sharp counterpoint to the brilliant women who that day decided to run as our local state representative.
We talked about her advocacy for victims of domestic violence.
She shared her unyielding support for LGBTQ rights, an issue near and dear to me personally.
And we discussed the harsh realities of her ongoing court cases in support of countless needy families in our commonwealth.
Smart as a whip, direct with all answers, and intensely engaged in serving, Ramos, a Democrat, is the real deal. Years of experience in getting it done cannot be overstated. I don’t want the vague ideas and grand generalities espoused by her opponent. We need a proven leader and advocate who understands how government and our courts work.
I cannot imagine person better suited to serve the 14th Essex District. Please join me in voting for Adrianne Ramos on Tuesday, November 8.
Chris Allen
North Andover
