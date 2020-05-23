To the editor:
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley/North Shore continues to assist older adults and individuals with disabilities during the COVID-19 crisis.
We’ve quickly adopted new ways of operating to meet the growing and changing needs of our communities. Staff will continue to work remotely, at least until June 1, and our commitment to providing the right services to our consumers remains unchanged.
I am proud of our staff, who have played a vital role in making remote operations successful. Care managers check in with consumers daily to assess their wellbeing, address any health or social-related issues, and adjust care plans as needed.
Sometimes, they have become an elder’s emotional anchor of support, particularly to those with few or no supports of their own.
I am grateful for the staff’s dedication in keeping the agency running and the work moving forward.
As always, when a crisis occurs, our community partners, and many others come to our aid in so many ways, such as volunteering as Meals on Wheels drivers and delivering almost 3,000 meals daily.
Others are making masks for staff, volunteers and consumers.
We’ve received donations from foundations, business and industry, and individuals to meet the increased needs of our communities. These generous gifts make it possible for us to provide personal protective equipment for staff who must remain in (safe) contact with our consumers, provide grocery shopping and delivery services to those who are homebound, and to add new staff in areas where the demands have exceeded our capacity.
I am extremely thankful for the collective generosity of many who truly benefit our consumers and give our staff an emotional lift during these stressful times.
As time moves forward, we are beginning to see signs of progress, starting conversations about reentry and new protocols to follow. However, we must remember the road ahead remains long, and we will need to continue facing this monumental challenge together.
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley-North Shore remains open to serve the needs of our Merrimack Valley and North Shore communities and the consumers who live in them.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact our information services department anytime at info@esmv.org.
Please stay healthy and stay safe.
Joan Hatem-Roy, CEO
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley-North Shore
Lawrence