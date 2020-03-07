To the editor:
I am a mom of two students who primarily have been homeschooled due to medical reasons. I have been fortunate to keep a relationship with the school district, as my children have been in and out of public school over the years and continue to be included in selective programming. While my children are currently not full-time students, I am invested in the future of the district as a taxpayer but also as a parent, of my own children and yours, because the children of our town will be the leaders of our future.
I met Sabrina Alberg when our children were in the same primary grade classroom. She is the mom of three children, one of whom has significant special needs. Over the years, I have admired her perseverance in working with the school district so that her child can be provided an education that both supports his needs and gives him the confidence he needs to participate enthusiastically. In order to do this, the family has endured challenges and setbacks, as they navigated different options for their son.
Alberg has remained an active and supportive parent, staying involved in the school system, volunteering and supporting the school staff, staying positively connected, and trusting that the district serve her three children well. She is a person who, while living this experience, understands the importance of advocating for the individual academic and social needs of all children. She is genuinely concerned about the future of all our kids.
She is a candidate who values visibility within the district. She is involved in the classrooms and the schools. As a mom and PTA representative and volunteer coordinator, she tries to actively engage her peers and other families in partnership with schools. She strives to facilitate this connection so that families, students, teachers and staff have opportunities to work together, enjoy each other, build a community of caring, cooperative people.
Alberg does not walk into a room with her own set agenda; rather, she listens, she investigates, she questions, she attempts to understand points of view, and she can diffuse tension in the room and facilitate conversation with people who have competing interests. She is concerned about our district’s future as a parent, as a community member, and as a taxpayer. She is someone who will keep the public informed of any progress as well as any challenge.
She understands the views of the taxpayers, as someone who manages a one-income family, and she has the courage to stand up for her convictions. She can advocate for the needs of the community in a venue that can quickly become volatile.
She wants teachers, staff, administration to all know that they are valued. She strives to be someone who works cooperatively, respectfully and collectively for the benefit of all. I know that she will encourage me, a fellow parent, to be more aware of the ongoing politics affecting our children, schools and community. She will motivate me to be a more active and engaged member of the community. She will motivate us all to be less complacent and more involved.
The mission of the Timberlane Regional School District is to engage all students in challenging and relevant learning opportunities, emphasizing high aspirations and personal growth. As a School Board member, Sabrina Alberg will want to know your opinions, interests and concerns, and how she can facilitate conversations and action so that our district will move forward.
Thaia Dorow
Danville