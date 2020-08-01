To the editor:
What do you do when all options are bad?
Today, we are witnessing two sides of an argument — open schools or close until the pandemic subsides.
The problem is the issue is not so black and white.
In relation to COVID-19, we know the risk of opening schools. Kids are aggressive germ spreaders, and the risk to all is vast, even if social distancing measures are adopted. Surely, it would lead to more sickness and death.
Well, that must settle it? Not quite.
Kids are being hurt, tortured and even dying due to school closures.
Let me explain: At the very best scenario of remote learning, something is lost. No matter how great the remote session is — and teachers are doing a wonderful job — it can’t replace human interaction. The kids most negatively impacted are those with disabilities or from lower social economic status who are left behind.
We don’t know the long-term emotional and developmental effects, either.
On the other hand, some parents are not able to work, which leads to greater tension at home. In the worst-case scenario, child abuse exists and is likely worsening due to the situation. Oftentimes a child’s only sanctuary is their school. We’ve taken that from them.
My heart goes out to the parents, kids, teachers, faculty, school committees, superintendents and mayors who have to make the hard decisions based on impossible choices.
I hope a better solution presents itself soon.
Jackson Brown
Haverhill