To the editor:
We are being bombarded with news about the scorching heat in Phoenix and across the South, as well as experiencing firsthand the new normal of “too much” – too dry last year, and too much rain this year.
While it’s important to report on weather patterns and their immediate impacts, we cannot ignore the broader context in which these events are occurring.
By overlooking the connection to climate change, the news outlets miss an opportunity to raise awareness and foster discussions about the urgent need for collective action. Instead, they are generating alarm without providing understanding.
I implore news outlets to embrace their roles as educators and advocates for positive change. Fighting climate change is about empowering people with the knowledge and the motivation to be part of the solution.
George Gaines
Boxford
