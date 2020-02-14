To the editor:
I agree with Laurie LeBlanc’s recent letter and support the “death with dignity” bill currently in the Massachusetts Legislature (H.1926), called the “End of Life Options Act.”
Oregon was the first state to adopt it 22 years ago. Maine and New Jersey did so last year, and Vermont seven years ago.
Massachusetts would be the 10th state to allow the option for terminally ill and mentally capable people to request and, if qualified, receive a prescription from their doctor. They could self-administer this medication near the end of their life, at a time of their choosing, if faced with extreme and extended suffering.
Safeguards written into the bills have proven to be very strong, as there has not been one single documented case of abuse or coercion of a dying person.
It is time to allow terminally ill human beings the ability to make their own life choices, to choose to die peacefully to end their pain and suffering.
I hope your readers will contact their state representatives (malegislature.gov) to urge support for the “death with dignity” bill. For more information, contact WesternMassachusettsDeathWithDignity.org.
Amy Sherr
Haverhill