To the editor:
National Public Radio reports that Amazon and Instacart workers struck on Monday, asking the following:
“Workers from both Amazon and Instacart want more access to paid sick time off. At this time, it's available only to those who have tested positive for the coronavirus or get placed on mandatory self-quarantine. Amazon workers want their warehouse to be closed for a longer cleaning, with guaranteed pay. Instacart's grocery delivery gig workers are asking for disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer and better pay to offset the risk they are taking.”
My family utilizes both services, and I totally support these very reasonable demands.
I also suggest if you are using these services to tip liberally when you do. These people are taking physical risk on your family's behalf, and I will watch this story closely.
If these companies don't step up for their workers, helping us all slow the spread (less physical bodies in places of commerce equal less vectors to spread), I'll find companies that do to give my money to.
I also hope the president turns the wrath of Twitter on these guys, doxxing them like he did General Motors. It’s warranted.
Nick McNulty
Windham