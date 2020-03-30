To the editor:
Jay Ambrose, in his weekly propaganda piece for President Donald Trump, conflates certain benefits of capitalism with the battle against the rapid, deadly spread of COVID-19.
He does so in yet another stanza singing the praises of Trump’s failed policies, the latest round of which will condemn hundreds of thousands of Americans to premature death as this epidemic explodes in our country.
Every action Trump has taken since becoming president — always loudly defended by Ambrose — has been to fatten the wallets of his own family and his golf-club buddies. He gave huge tax cuts to the wealthy that literally put only pennies in the paychecks of workers, at the expense of our kids and grand kids, who will have to pay the bill.
Just yesterday, within the past 24 hours of Ambrose’s latest pro-Trump piece, the president said he intends to ignore that portion of the economic bailout legislation just signed into law that would require the establishment of a watchdog inspector general to ensure the money is used by corporations to rehire, at full pay, those who were laid off, and not to be used to pay big bonuses to executives.
This means execs at big corporations getting these bailouts can pay themselves just as financial company executives who caused the 2008 financial crisis did with billions of dollars from President George W. Bush’s bailout.
Trump has publicly announced his intent to dole out billions to his buddies ensuring that no one is able to audit any of it.
The reality is that Trump could not care less about the health and well-being of Americans. It’s all phony baloney words of care that tumble out of his scripted mouth at the coronavirus briefings. You can tell from his monotone delivery that he does not care one whit for people affected by this, even the youth of America and children affected by this horrible disease.
This was again proven, for the umpteenth time, last Friday when he publicly announced that if state governors don’t say nice things about him, he will not take their phone calls regarding the federal aid needed by their states.
Trump lives in a world of spite, revenge, meanness and always putting himself ahead of every other person, including children.
Ambrose, like all members of his gullible cult, just keeps lapping it up.
Our country will never return to greatness while the White House is occupied by its current amoral resident.
Bob Pokress
Andover