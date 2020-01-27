To the editor:
Jan. 21 marked the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission decision, which abolished government's ability to set limits on independent political spending by corporations.
With the 2014 McCutcheon vs. FEC decision doing the same for individuals, these led to the creation of the Super PAC and opened the floodgates of corporate spending to influence our elections and elected officials to the tune of billions of dollars. It has created a government that serves the interests of the rich and powerful at the expense of ordinary Americans.
Compounding this are other decisions advancing the concept of "corporate personhood" that keep granting them additional constitutional rights and hobble governments' ability to regulate their activities and limit practices harmful to consumers, workers or the environment.
The solution is the "We the People” amendment, which would establish that:
1. Artificial entities such as corporations do not have constitutional rights -- only natural born humans;
2. Money does not constitute First Amendment free speech; and
3. Federal, state and local governments are required to regulate and limit political spending.
This amendment has been repeatedly introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently H.J. Res. 48 has 66 cosponsors. My thanks to Rep. Lori Trahan for being among them.
Now, it needs to be introduced into the Senate. To that end, I encourage Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to do so.
Only a strong amendment limiting corporations' rights and political spending can return control of our government to the people.
For more information visit www.WeThePeopleMass.org
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen