To the editor:
So how do you prepare for a national crisis? Certainly not the way Americans do.
Nor can we trust the White House to take things seriously. If the Chinese government failed its people, the U.S. government didn't get high marks, either.
As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, "We can no longer trust the federal government." What he left out was, "We can no longer trust the clowns in the White House or their obsequious minions."
Only a month ago, right-wing supporters of President Trump were writing to Sound Off that Democrats want to see people die. Trump told us this was a Democratic hoax. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hoped he could start a new chant by calling it “the Chinese coronavirus." Rush Limbaugh claimed it to be “like the common cold.”
After a detached speech to the nation by Trump, who looked and talked like a robot, Wall Street lost complete confidence and was left in the lurch.
TV evangelists want to make hay out of this and beef up donations, telling their naive congregants that the heavy hand of the Lord has come. Are you prepared? Send your donations now.
It's come to this — an utter lack of preparation.
If we took climate change as serious as this, we could truly make America great, now couldn't we?
If we took the education of our children this seriously, instead of trying to dismantle public schools through a variety of machinations, our kids would go to the heads of their classes.
Imagine, here in Haverhill, it would look if we cleaned up trash filled sidewalks along River Street, tackled abandoned housing, provided for the homeless.
Imagine a first-class city that had art galleries, fancy restaurants, a performing arts center, bookstores. Instead we have monolithic high rise buildings blocking the river view. Alas.
And what of the unintended consequences of some decisions?
There will be millions of elementary and middle school kids who will not do their work sent to their home computers from their teachers. Many will find trouble.
Watch statistics for petty crime at this time: break-ins, car theft, gang recruitment and a spike in shop lifting, no doubt, as we confidently expect our kids to go unsupervised, or count on our aging parents to become baby-sitters.
I suppose parents who are working will call their little ones from work and say, "Make sure you do your school work, honey."
Watch as millions of waiters go without tips.
Watch as America's next great recession hits.
It's as ridiculous as it gets. I keep expecting Rod Serling to come around any corner at any moment and quietly say, "You have now entered the Twilight Zone."
Kim Casey
Haverhill