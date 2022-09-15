To the editor:
Dan Rather recently tweeted, “When you are more worried about the reputation of Donald Trump than the safety and security of the United States … “
Though he left his thought hanging, I surmise his comment was directed to all American citizens, Republican politicians and others who seem to be complacent about or partially responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection and the continuing threats of violence America faces.
My question following Rather’s observation would be: Do you believe it appropriate to use violence to resolve political disputes ?
If you actually do, then you would do well to dig into our Civil War history and consider buying a ticket to an appropriate country where despotic, authoritarian dictators rule their countries, violating their laws and their people’s civil rights. For instance: Brazil, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, Iran, Pakistan, The Philippines, or Venezuela.
Just don’t call yourself an American or Patriot any more if you don’t support:
• our Constitution
• the peaceful transfer of power after an election
• the belief that NOBODY is above the law
• the very humanitarian institutions and ideals that make America unique in the world
Herb Moyer
Exeter, N.H.
