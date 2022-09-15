To the editor:

Dan Rather recently tweeted, “When you are more worried about the reputation of Donald Trump than the safety and security of the United States … “

Though he left his thought hanging, I surmise his comment was directed to all American citizens, Republican politicians and others who seem to be complacent about or partially responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection and the continuing threats of violence America faces.

My question following Rather’s observation would be: Do you believe it appropriate to use violence to resolve political disputes ?

If you actually do, then you would do well to dig into our Civil War history and consider buying a ticket to an appropriate country where despotic, authoritarian dictators rule their countries, violating their laws and their people’s civil rights. For instance: Brazil, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, Iran, Pakistan, The Philippines, or Venezuela.

Just don’t call yourself an American or Patriot any more if you don’t support:

• our Constitution

• the peaceful transfer of power after an election

• the belief that NOBODY is above the law

• the very humanitarian institutions and ideals that make America unique in the world

Herb Moyer

Exeter, N.H.

