To the editor:
Americans have some choices in November. They can:
— Believe the government will do a better job of spending the money I earn than I would.
— Believe that freedom of speech is fine as long as nobody is offended by it, a First Amendment right.
— Not be concerned about millions of babies aborted so long as death row inmates are kept alive.
— Think illegal immigrants have a right to free health care, education and Social Security, even though we take Social Security away from those Americans who’ve paid into it. Finish the wall.
— Believe that businesses should not be allowed to make profits for themselves. Instead they need to break even and give the rest away to the socialist, Democratic government in Washington for redistribution.
— Believe you are way too irresponsible to own a gun, that our local police are all we need to protect us from murderers and thieves, despite our Second Amendment right.
— Believe that liberal judges should rewrite the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights to suit those on the fringe who would never get their agendas past the voters.
— Accept a liberal federal government that can force institutions and individuals to violate their moral and religious beliefs.
— Overlook the fact the Affordable Care Act did not repay $716 billion transferred out of Medicare.
— Overlook the fact that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden increased the national debt by $8 trillion, and that it now totals over $21 trillion. Everyone has paid more taxes.
— Know 48 million people were on food stamps.
— Not allow American school children to be brainwashed into good little robot liberals by left-wing, communist teachers who do not teach American history.
After really thinking and considering all of the above, the country could be in trouble.
President Donald Trump is always considering freedom and free enterprise — a different, independent, positive direction of building America.
His direction is opposite from this off-track, liberal, socialist experiment that some wish for.
To reestablish freedom and have real hope and opportunity for all Americans, the best course of action is caring that all people matter and thus continuing to strengthen America as Trump’s administration has done.
Ed Brooks
Salem, N.H.