To the editor:
It looks like the Taliban and American diplomats are finally cobbling together the most fragile of peaces in Kabul, where I spent a year with the Army National Guard.
That is a positive development as far as I am concerned. It’s not exactly the birth of Jeffersonian democracy in the middle east, but we should not be so arrogant as to think that the parentage of legitimate self-rule is a matter of American consent or our external military commitments. (It is not. True democracy is always the child of self-determination and political actions by strong domestic leaders.)
As importantly as Afghanistan's eventual political constitution, I hope that all Americans - regardless of political affiliation - applaud this peace if it materializes, celebrate every single troop pulled home today and those averting deployment to that dustbin tomorrow, and take a long, critical view of the entirety of our adventure in Afghanistan that started in 2001.
Once they digest that, an active remembrance of the long tail that grows behind all foreign entanglements, of the diplomatic surgery required to extract us from them, should inform a body of critical American voters every time they go to the polls to select our political leaders.
Americans should demand similar settlements and withdrawals from the other 150 nations where armed Americans soldiers roam today, away from their families and country. And we should expect and demand public political debates around all military interventions throughout their operations, not just at their inception followed by decades of funding through voice vote-approved slush funds (the Overseas Contingency Operations fund scam).
Most importantly, don't vote for future leaders who support our activist, international, interventionist policies tacitly or otherwise. It’s just that simple.
Nick McNulty
Windham