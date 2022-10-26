To the editor:
Perhaps the most important position in our state government is that of auditor. However, it is a position that is often overlooked.
In a state where one party holds the majority of the power it is critical that we have an independent voice in this position. The auditor functions as a watchdog over government spending. We need someone who is qualified to do that job, and not just a life-long politician looking to move up the ladder.
Anthony Amore has decades of experience as a federal investigator. He is highly qualified for the job. I state this as a certified public accountant -- someone who has a solid understanding of audits and the importance of independence.
On Nov. 8 I ask you to join me in voting for the only qualified candidate for auditor, Anthony Amore.
Kevin Dube
North Andover
