To the editor:
In the upcoming state election, I'm supporting Anthony Amore for auditor. Anthony has the credentials and experience for the job. He's had a long and successful career in security and public administration, and comes ready to take a hard look at the functions of various state agencies and ensure efficiency.
The auditor is charged with ensuring accountability and transparency in Massachusetts government. Anthony has the skills and the perspective to make sure that goal is reached. His opponent, Diana DiZoglio, is a career legislator, having served my town of North Andover as a state senator and a state representative before that. She's been endorsed by powerful Democrat politicians and big unions. She's an insider. Being an insider is a big disadvantage when it comes to effectively serving as auditor: It's like letting the fox guard the henhouse.
Anthony Amore will work for the taxpaying citizens of Massachusetts. He'll bring needed balance to state government. And if there's anything we need more of on Beacon Hill, it's strong, smart leadership from an outsider's perspective.
Please join me in voting for Anthony Amore for auditor.
Wendy Wakeman
North Andover
