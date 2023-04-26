To the editor:
I couldn’t believe my eyes, but there it was, right before me!
Testifying in a lawsuit brought by school districts against the New Hampshire Department of Education, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut stated unequivocally it was the Legislature’s job to define an adequate education and calculate how much it costs, not his.
My mind flashed back to my first month in the Legislature, seven years ago.
I was attending a hearing on a particular bill. The Ccmmissioner of one of the state’s departments was at the witness table. Someone asked him, “If this bill passes, what differences will it make in how your department does its job?”
His answer was blunt and his attitude was smug: “None whatsoever. We’ll continue to do what we want.”
I was flabbergasted. I thought it was the job of the legislative branch of the government to pass laws and set overarching policy, and the job of the executive departments to execute those laws.
By what reason did a department head think he or she was in charge and could do “whatever we want?”
So the other day, when I read Commissioner Edelblut’s comment, I breathed a sigh of relief. Here’s one bureaucrat who is quite capable of administering the policies given him by those who have the actual authority to do so, but refuses to act as if he is the Legislature. Thank you, commissioner!
Rep. Mark Pearson
Hampstead
