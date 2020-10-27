To the editor:
New Hampshire voters have the rare opportunity to elect a scientist to the Executive Council.
Mindi Messmer has an extensive record as an environmental scientist. She was one of the chief investigators of the pediatric cancer cluster that has afflicted the seacoast of New Hampshire. This has led to substantive legislation addressing the problems.
The legislation signed into law included the creation of a commission to establish goals for safe drinking water, as well as the establishment of a commission to study environmentally triggered chronic illness.
Messmer is also active in researching a new threat to our water supplies in New Hampshire, the presence of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).
These chemicals are found in a wide variety of everyday products such as paints, stains, Teflon, fast food wrappings and other products. What makes them especially dangerous is that they do not break down chemically in the body and can build up over time, causing a variety of health problems.
Other issues of importance to Messmer are a $15 minimum wage, reducing gun violence through common sense background checks, and expansion of health insurance to get more people covered.
She is also an advocate of wind and solar power with the goal of reducing greenhouse gases.
Her opponent has little on her web page in terms of clean water and environmental solutions. Messmer can make a difference on the quality of life in New Hampshire.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.