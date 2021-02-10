To the editor:
Thank heavens for Janet Stevens and our new Executive Council.
Granite Staters will remember how in January 2020, the Executive Council denied our rock star commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education, Dr. Frank Edelblut, a pay raise along party lines, which Democrat Debora Pignatelli explained at the time resulted from the council's expectation that the commissioner should be “a cheerleader for public schools” and against charter schools.
The council then spent last year turning down federal grant money to expand charter schools and acted with general hostility toward any non-public options for school choice in New Hampshire, as if defending public school unions were the mission of the state Department of Education and not best educating our children in the 21st century.
Now, we watch as increasingly brazen teachers unions across our country usurp power from citizens and their school boards, and hold the most at-risk students in urban America hostage (in Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Manchester and other Democrat strongholds), and increasingly push this hegemony into the suburbs as well.
School choice has never been more important to our children and our well-being as a nation.
A lot is going wrong with our federal government, and has been for some time. It will continue along the wrong track for at least a few more years.
But it is a rare breath of political optimism to see a local government in New Hampshire and an Executive Council supportive of innovation and resiliency in education.
If we can get the issue that is most fundamental issue to our state right - the education and well-being of our children, who are our future leaders - then there is hope.
Nick McNulty
Windham