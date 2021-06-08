To the editor:
The civil lawsuit filed against Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan by fired Youth Services Director Bill Fahey is now a public document.
In the filing, numerous undisclosed facts are revealed; such as the fact there was no credibility to the charge of misconduct found by the town-hired investigator, and no evidence of criminal wrongdoing found by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
The filing also contains information regarding other efforts on the part of the town manager to stifle, smear and remove the youth services director during the last several years.
The Select Board supported Flanagan‘s decision to fire Bill Fahey having no facts. The board must now answer to the youth of Andover whose radar for hypocrisy recognizes the unfairness of the firing and will not relent until it is addressed and amended.
Carole Chanler
Andover