To the editor:
“Nero fiddles while Rome burns” ought to become the motto of the Andover School Committee, because in the past few weeks we’ve seen the principal of Andover High School suddenly resign right before the school year was to begin (joining the long list of principals who barely learned their way around the building before resigning), followed by the school year starting with the teachers not having a contract even though the School Committee has had almost a year to negotiate with them. With morale among teachers being reported as being very low due to the disconnect between the School Committee and teachers, any member of the committee who believes students are immune to the effects of low teacher morale must live in La La Land.
Yet with all the real issues within our school system that genuinely affect the quality of education — the revolving door of principals at the high school and now teachers working without a contract — our School Committee is fixated on shoving down residents’ throats the demolition and replacement of a high school building that is effectively only 26 years old (having been completely renovated and expanded back in 1997), and which has at least 15 years of economic life in it according to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
The cost of this building extravaganza? A half billion dollars.
Our School Committee has lost sight that exceptional schools come from exceptional educators, not from spending a half billion dollars on a shiny new building – which, incidentally, the Massachusetts School Building Authority has 10 times rejected for being unjustified and refused to subsidize.
This project will suck the financial lifeblood out of attracting and holding great teachers, since every dollar spent is one less dollar available to pay for what is genuinely necessary for providing a great education: great teachers.
As the recently published national high school rankings again show, a huge number of higher performing high schools in our state and across our country are providing exceptional education in much older buildings than Andover High.
It’s shameful that our School Committee is wasting its time pushing for a project that is just not justified, while ignoring the leadership vacuum in our high school the past dozen years and letting the contract with our town’s teachers.
It’s the teachers, not the building, that matter most to the quality of education.
Bob Pokress
Andover
