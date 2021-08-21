To the editor:
In reading the slew of letters to the editor as a result of the firing for cause of the former director of Andover Youth Services, I see that many who defend the former director do not live in Andover or even in Massachusetts. I am reminded of the comment made by absolute monarch King Louis XIV of France that put him, indelibly, in the world’s history books: “L'etat c'est moi.”
Because that is what it sounds like has happened over the years to Andover Youth Services — a town services function that was established in the mid 1990s by Andover’s elected officials with the noble intention of providing a recreational outlet, not psychological counseling or mental health services (as some residents may think), for Andover youth.
The town’s elected leaders hoped back then that some form of additional recreational services for Andover youth could help stem the tide of growing drug use, especially after the town experienced tragic suicides and attempted suicides by several youth.
With the recent revelation that the former youth services director was working with the head of a non-profit to use funds they raise for youth services as a secret slush fund to put money, under the table, into the pockets of the former director and members of his staff, anyone can see the Select Board lost control over the past two decades of what Andover Youth Services should be all about and how it should, and should not, be run as a recreational outlet for Andover youth.
So before the town rushes into a high-falutin search, with a search committee cast of thousands, to find a replacement for the previous director of Andover Youth Services, the Select Board, the officials who bear the most responsibility over the past 20 years for allowing Andover Youth Services to take on the trappings of an evangelical operation, needs to thoroughly revisit its purpose, mission and specific objectives. The Select Board must reexamine what Andover Youth Services should be all about in 2022 and beyond, before hiring anyone to run it.
Until we decide as a town on the purpose, mission and specific services and functions we want an Andover Youth Services activity to provide to the children and youth in town, it is premature to hire someone even on an interim basis to run it.
The town should not be looking to hire a person for a job when it is ambiguous what the job is all about.
Bob Pokress
Andover