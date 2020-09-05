To the editor:
Over the past 14 years I have watched with increasing frustration and dismay as the Andover teachers union has continued to put its agenda above what is best for the students of Andover.
The current actions related to the start of school are not the first time I have seen the union push for things that are not in the best interest of the students, but it is most likely the one which will most negatively impact them.
COVID-19 has presented unchartered territory not only for education but for almost every other job and profession. Our children have also had to change, and they have adapted the best they can.
What they need now is to return to school, in person, in at least some form.
The town of Andover has been working toward a safe environment for both students and teachers. I am sure there will be areas to improve on, but I have faith in the safety.
Not only am I a parent to a student in Andover, I am a pediatric acute care nurse practitioner working in an intensive care unit. I would not send my child back to school if I did not think she would be safe.
Every aspect of my job changed with COVID-19, and it is new and different, but every day I go to work to do the job I was hired to do.
It is time for the Andover teachers to go to work and do the job they were hired to do.
Lisa Keeler
Andover