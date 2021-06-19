To the editor:
Recently the Boston Globe featured an article titled, “Love animals? Here are some things not to do on your next vacation.”
This important piece highlights responsible vacations and family excursions involving captive wild animals and is particularly timely for Massachusetts, as a bill is currently before the state Legislature that would prohibit the exploitation of wild animals by the “animal entertainment industry” operating in our state.
The proposed legislation (H.3376/S.2251), “An Act Relative To The Use Of Elephants, Big Cats, Primates, Giraffes, And Bears in Traveling Exhibits And Shows,” enjoys broad support in the Legislature. Banning wild animal acts is popular statewide, particularly after the tragic deaths of two beloved elephants, Karen and Beulah. They died while performing at The Big E Fair in West Springfield, in March and September 2019, respectively, after years of alleged abuse and neglect by their owners at the Commerford Traveling Zoo.
Despite wide bipartisan support of this legislation, past versions have not been brought to a vote.
It is time for Massachusetts to join the six other states that have restricted or banned exotic animals in circuses or other traveling shows.
As the Globe reporters write, “animals are not entertainers … bears don’t dance, and elephants were not built to carry humans.”
We are asking people to contact their state representatives and senators and respectfully ask them to support the bill and ensure passage of this long-overdue animal rights protection.
Glenna Waterman and Sally Owen
Massachusetts for Elephants
Newbury