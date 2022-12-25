To the editor:
Congratulations should go out to everyone involved in running the Feaster Five event. Special thanks to the Town Manager and his executive secretary for arranging the repair of the pot holes on the street.
My wife and I have watched the finish of the event from our home for all 35 years of it’s existence and we commented on how well this year’s event was handled. Looking forward to many more.
Jim Sellers
Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.