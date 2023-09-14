To the editor:
Remember when the Republican Party’s claim that it stood for law and order actually meant something?
Not so much today. Take the case of Dylan Quattrucci, deputy New Hampshire director for the Trump campaign. Quattrucci graduated this year from UNH’s law school.
Multiple media outlets report that Quattrucci appeared in a video in which he delivered the following message to police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol against a violent mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021:
“If you are a police officer and are going to abide by unconstitutional (expletive), I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself, because you’re a piece of (expletive). Go (expletive) yourself.”
These are the words of a Republican lawyer with no respect for law enforcement. In a way, Quattrucci is the perfect political proxy for a four-times-indicted candidate with no respect for the rule of law.
I wonder how Quattrucci feels about his little tirade now, knowing that four of the cops who bravely defended our nation’s Capitol actually did commit suicide in the wake of their horrifying experiences.
I also wonder if Trump’s Granite State supporters will have second thoughts about voting for their idol in 2024, knowing that he gave a high position in his campaign organization here to someone of Quattrcci’s ilk.
Jack Cheevers
East Hampstead
