To the editor:

As a four-year member of the Sanborn Regional School District Budget Committee, I am pleased to endorse Ken Anthony to fill the Kingston vacancy, which will appear on the school ballot on March 9.

Anthony's work experience in finance and accounting includes over a decade working for both the Andover Public Schools and for the town of North Andover.

His analytic and auditing experience working with multi-million-dollar municipal budgets, coupled with his current profession as a mental health counselor, will truly enhance the Budget Committee with the addition of a dedicated public servant who possesses great attention to detail and keen listening skills.

Anthony is a veteran, a fiscal conservative and a seasoned professional who has managed 40 direct reports. He understands and values the notion that a sound education is the key to providing opportunities for all learners.

I look forward to working with Anthony, knowing he will bring an objective voice of reason and strong leadership to the post.

I am urging Kingston residents to join me in voting for Ken Anthony for the Kingston seat of the Sanborn Regional School District Budget Committee.

Mary Cyr

Kingston

