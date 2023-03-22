Letter to the Editor,
In my March 7 column highlighting certain failures of government mis-spending, I misspoke by aligning Gov. Maura Healey’s appearance of “washing her hands” as Pontius Pilate did of a responsibility for fulfilling prudent fiscal responsibility.
My error, for which I am regretful, is to create the impression that Jewish people were to blame for the demise of Jesus. Therefore there was an alignment between the historical context I attempted to portray and the current mechanizations of government .
The congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport, highlighted my failings to argue a point without appearing to be racist in a follow-up commentary published March 18.
Casual use of language can be harmful. I appreciate his sensitivity and found his piece truly enlightening, especially the Catholic church’s official positioning in discrediting the sadly long-held belief that Jews were to blame for the death of Jesus.
I’ve been published for 17 years and consider it a privilege. I am also proud to be an American after becoming naturalized after many years of a difficult immigrant experience. A large swath of this experience was also infused with direct experience of bigotry committed against me and my parents.
The leader’s caution of the pain that can be felt by bigotry and hatred is something I have direct experience with.
I know full well the power of words and how when misappropriated they can cause concern. I appreciate the lesson I’ve learned.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
