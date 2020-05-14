To the editor:
N.H. Rep. Fred Doucette, a “Trumpist,” writes in a recent letter that he’s baffled by Democrats.
What baffles me is that the Fred Doucettes of the world do not condemn the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and domestic terrorists carrying Confederate flags and heavily loaded automatic weapons as they marched into the state capitols in Michigan and Virginia. President Donald Trump declared they are good people who just happen to be angry. This is how we behave now: If you disagree, storm into a state capitol and threaten elected leaders.
What baffles me is that the Doucettes support a president who will not support a minimum wage increase standing somewhere at $8 per hour. Even more baffling is that the Democrats have passed a bill to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, while Trump’s supporters say raising the minimum wage will hurt the economy.
What baffles me is that the Doucettes suggest that it's better to let someone who is old die, rather than a 30-year-old, if there are limited ventilators for coronavirus disease. You see, it's hard being pro-life and pro-death at the same time.
What baffles me is that the Doucettes support a foul-mouthed man who has cheated on multiple wives publicly, as they claim the moral high ground. Forgive the foul-mouthed bully who talks of women as being “dogs.”
What baffles me is that the Doucettes do not condemn Tony Spell and other evangelical preachers who are scamming their naive followers who willingly turn over their stimulus checks. It's interesting how those calling themselves Christian can act so unlike Jesus.
If someone wants to turn over money, try a food pantry, hand out dollars to people in line at a supermarket, or donate to an animal shelter.
What baffles me is that Rep. Doucette so publicly embarrasses himself with letter after letter about what a great guy Trump is and how Republicans have our best interests at heart.
The leader of our country has obvious delusions of grandeur, egomaniacal tendencies and a narcissistic personality.
Doucette, indeed, baffles me.
Kim Casey
Haverhill