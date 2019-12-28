To the editor:
I would like to thank the members of the Atkinson Planning Board for their vote on Dec. 18 to table a proposed warrant article amending Article V, Section 510 of the Atkinson Zoning Regulations.
Although the members agreed that the proposed project is an excellent one, they nonetheless believed the proposed amendment required further examination. Insufficient review now might result in unexpected complications in the future regarding density and other, currently unforeseen, zoning issues. Hence the board’s cautious and appropriately conservative decision.
As a nine-year resident of Atkinson, I applaud the board’s decision and look forward to a productive and satisfactory resolution of the issue after careful consideration next year.
Sam Butler
Atkinson