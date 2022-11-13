To the editor:
I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your thoughtful From the Editor column concerning Parade magazine (Nov. 6, 2022).
I have served as the executive design director for Parade from 2014 to its final edition.
Our small, but dedicated, team took great pride in delivering features, interviews, and stories on a weekly basis that celebrated the life, times, and culture of America.
Your words once again made me realize how valued the Parade publication was.
I hope our upcoming e-editions will deliver just as the print product has for over 80 years. It continues to be a labor of love!
Thank you again for the kind words.
Matt Taliaferro
Executive Design Director, PARADE
Goodlettsville, Tennessee
