To the editor:
I am a 91-year-old man living in a local nursing home.
I had a great life and a greater family.
The people who work here are probably among the best in the world.
Outside my window I see a bank of trees, rocks, and yes, a little rubbish. But in the middle is a tiny garden created by two of my fabulous children (60-year-old children!).
This garden is oblivious to heat, rain, snow and shines in the sun, and glows in the dark.
This garden is made with plastic flowers and spin wheels that brighten up my life!
Take a ride by, take a picture — it will even brighten up yours.
Sometimes tiny things in life make a big difference.
Although I am not sure how I got here, I guess I should thank God that I am!
We must all get old but we can still enjoy the little things.
Art McCann
Gloucester
