To the editor:
Thank you for your Earth Day editorial (“Our View: Amid climate crisis, what does Earth Day mean?” April 28). As someone old enough to remember the first Earth Day in 1970, I am deeply concerned about the ongoing environmental crisis, particularly the growing impact of climate change.
Addressing climate change is no longer a technological problem. The world has proven in the last century that technology advances inexorably. The climate crisis is primarily a political problem. We need leaders who will confront the realities of the problem and dislodge the intransigent industries that face economic disruption from the energy transition.
The integrity of the planet’s ecosystems is something we must not undervalue. The health of the planet is intricately linked to our own health and well-being. We need to ask ourselves what kind of planet we want, and the choices are clear.
Frederick Hewett
Cambridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.