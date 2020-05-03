To the editor:
In celebration of National Nurses Week, from May 6 to 12, we at Home Health Foundation express our gratitude to all nursing professionals whose expertise and compassionate care are making a lifesaving difference during this global health crisis.
I also extend my heartfelt appreciation on behalf of my nursing colleagues for the touching support from patients, their families and the local community in the form of handwritten cards, donations of personal protective equipment and financial contributions to our Grateful Patient and Family Program to help healthcare workers experiencing emergency needs.
While the widespread response has been heartwarming and humbling, our staff was outright astounded on April 25 by the rolling rally led by the Haverhill Fire Department and Trinity EMS during shift change at High Pointe House, the hospice and palliative care residence of Merrimack Valley Hospice.
It was so meaningful because the line of decorated cars acknowledged not only hospice nurses caring for end-of-life patients who are also COVID-19 positive in the new unit opened just for this purpose, but also the behind-the-scenes efforts of visiting nurses and other healthcare workers treating patients wherever they call home.
To all of you, as well as those who have drawn chalk messages on driveways, posted signs on social media, offered corporate discounts, worn masks and practiced hand hygiene and social distancing to help stop the spread of this insidious virus: We see you. We hear you. You inspire our relentless focus on excellence because, indeed, we are all in this together.
Karen Gomes
President and CEO
Home Health Foundation
Lawrence