To the editor:
I could not believe what I was hearing the other day on the news. Three senators actually said the following:
South Dakota needs AR-15s to kill prairie dogs. Colorado needs AR-15s to kill raccoons and fox that kill their chickens. Louisiana needs AR-15s to kill feral pigs. Are they kidding? Are they trying kill these animals or disintegrate them? Do they have any idea how much damage one of those guns can do to human flesh?
All three of them should be taken to the morgue in Uvalde Texas and shown the bodies of those teachers and children who were mutilated by those weapons that are “much-needed” to kill animals. I was a hunter, my father was a hunter and to kill a full-size deer or bear it only took one shot from a six-shot bolt action rifle.
When are we going to come to our senses in this country and put in realistic gun laws that are good for all?
No individual needs a weapon that fires huge amounts of bullets. It’s time to show our brain-dead politicians that we want and need reform. If they can’t see or understand that, send them packing or better still give them an AR-15 and send them to Ukraine were they can fire at will and maybe do some good.
Richard Blatchford
Lawrence
