To the editor:
The acts of the few and what's in their hearts have always caused this country great pain, while the causes of brotherhood and sisterhood are carried on by the many. Consider the examples of those who were better than racism.
Take the case of Rosey Grier, who tackled the assassin of Robert Kennedy to the floor and then protected him from an angry mob. Truly an act against racism.
Take those who would continue to see good and hope for our country. Do they strive to be better than racism?
Take the president who said, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall.” Was he looking to help mend and heal those people from treachery?
Take the millions who have fought countless wars so the rest of us may still believe in the phrase, "In God we trust.”
We can never forget those people who were targets of violence or were kept in bondage, but we can look to those who despise acts of bias and racism.
These are a few examples of how we, a part of the family of man, have not or will not settle for being subjected to racism.
So are we better than racism? We have some ways to go but we cannot let the “dream" die.
Jeffrey Donahue
North Andover