To the editor:
Roy Dennehy of Wyndham recently wrote that we Americans live in a “pro-death society.” Seeing how much America tries to do for the world, from giving aid to poor countries for development to the money for food we distribute throughout the world, I find that statement sort of nutty.
It's not the first foolish statement written in a letter. One thing for certain with President Trump’s supporters — nothing they do or say embarrasses them.
However, if you believe that the civilians being slaughtered in Yemen by Saudi Arabia with bombs made in America, or you believe that the tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, we left maimed and homeless from our military adventure in Iraq is a good thing, then, yes, we are pro-death.
If you believe that the emotional trauma done to children and babies from being separated from their families is their own darn fault, then maybe you are “pro-trauma.”
Perhaps the writer is referring to our fascination with guns in claiming we are pro-death. I would agree on that score. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, beholden to the National Rifle Association that robs its members and uses membership funds illegally, might be one of those he refers to as pro-death.
If the writer is referring to abortion, perhaps he hasn't seen the latest news: abortions in America have taken their steepest drop due to easier access to birth control and insurance under the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare." The fact is, President Obama did care.
The other way to reduce abortions is, well, abstention, or waiting every four weeks.
The writer says he is a “soldier of Christ,” but must we all believe in the same creed? Last time I checked, America, like many western advanced countries, keeps a wall of separation between religious beliefs and civil law. While our founders believed in an almighty being, they also put in careful, deliberate language to prevent a religious demagogue from using his beliefs to persecute others who believed differently.
Kings, popes, sheiks and tyrants have fought wars in the name of religion. More people have been killed over religion than anything, except maybe for oil and other resources.
Finally, the writer extols the virtues of President Trump, who has few. His rallies have supporters suggesting to “shoot people” who have different cultural values. He makes frequent use of racist language, though he purports not to be racist, in order to keep support of white supremacists and the people he suggested were “good people.” They were neo-Nazis, one of whom drove his car into a group of peaceful protesters, killing one.
Somehow, he has support of Christians.
Is that an oxymoron — a Trump Christian?
Michael Veves
Haverhill