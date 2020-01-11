To the editor:
Your article in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune, with the headline “Union uses milk-carton message to pressure chief,” focused on the Andover firefighters union’s dispute with fire Chief Michael Mansfield, is a textbook example of lazy journalism.
The article, in several places, makes reference to the fact that the union voted “no-confidence” in Mansfield, using the typical types of generalizations to attack the chief that we see in the ad hominem attacks that President Trump “tweets" on a daily basis to attack his enemy du jour.
But the article fails to cite any specific examples to substantiate any of the generalizations being used by the union to attack Mansfield.
Good reporting would have had The Eagle-Tribune reporter interview the president of the union and ask for specific examples of problems to back up each of the generalizations the union has been making in its public attacks on the chief.
And, if the union president refused to provide specific examples, The Eagle-Tribune should have said in its article, words to the effect of, “the Andover firefighters union has been unresponsive to our requests for facts and examples that substantiate each of their generalizations.”
Without better reporting, residents of Andover should view this public attack on Mansfield as just a tactic by the union in its contract negotiations with the town.
And if there are legitimate, serious issues behind merely unsubstantiated generalizations that we residents are being fed in the reportage of The Eagle-Tribune, the union should have no reservations whatsoever in citing them to a reporter so that residents can judge the legitimacy of the charges.
The ball is in The Eagle-Tribune’s court to begin to do some genuine investigative reporting on what is behind this dispute between the union and the town of Andover.
Bob Pokress
Andover