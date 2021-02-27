To the editor:
I urge my fellow Atkinson residents to vote yes on Article 2, a zoning amendment that will allow construction of both senior and long-term care housing.
I am relatively new to town, and part of the reason I moved to Atkinson was its sense of community and its small town feel. My family and I have enjoyed it and look forward to many years of town residence.
Article 2 is just the kind of thing I would expect, here in Atkinson. It would allow more options for seniors so that they can stay local.
At my age, I don’t need this type of housing or long-term care yet, but I am glad it will be a future option. And I, like many others, have aging parents and family friends who I would love to keep close by.
Our Atkinson families and friends will have the opportunity to remain, right here in Atkinson.
It seems to me that this type of project is good for Atkinson’s bottom line too. As a homeowner and parent of school age kids, I always am concerned about financial impacts to the town. Seniors don’t add kids to the schools but they will still pay property taxes. The town will benefit.
I hope residents will vote yes on Article 2. It's good for our seniors and good for Atkinson.
Peter Smith
Atkinson