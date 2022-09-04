To the editor:
We have a primary in Massachusetts this week and I have a problem. I do not know whom to vote for on either side.
The elephant party has folks running who believe the Big Lie.
The donkey party has people who cannot agree to give back to the taxpayer money that the law says is theirs.
I think they are both a little off kilter and have none I wish to support. If this is the best we can come up with, the United States and Massachusetts are in serious trouble.
Give me the good-old-days of Ike, JFK and Ronnie.
I have been able to vote for 55 years and never have I seen such a mess.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.