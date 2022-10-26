To the editor:
I’ve always known Bonnie Wright to be a warm, intelligent and principled woman who cares about the people in our community and shows it. She’s always working to make life better for us all. From managing the Salem Farmers Market for many years, to chairing the Salem Zoning Board, keeping us informed about the latest COVID-19 data during the pandemic, and working effectively with a diverse group of commissioners to create a new charter for Salem, N.H., Bonnie has demonstrated her commitment to making our lives and community better.
Her priorities and values mirror those of Salem’s families. She’s a strong advocate of public education and pro-teacher, while always keeping parents in the loop.
As a businesswoman and president of the farmers market she understands fiscal responsibility, will strive to lower our property taxes, and demand an honest and transparent state budget process. She’s a reproductive health care champion, who will foster sound public health policies.
She knows clean air and water are an essential legacy owed to our children and grandchildren. She’ll promote clean and affordable energy to heat our homes and run our businesses. And she’ll fight for these without a sales or income tax.
Bonnie Wright is a common-sense, committed leader who reflects New Hampshire’s core values. We’d be privileged to have her as our state representative in Concord.
Gregory Davis
Salem, N.H.
