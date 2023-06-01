To the editor:
The entirety of Ron DeSantis’ campaign for president is based on fighting the concept of woke. The dictionary definition of woke is “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”
When Black Lives Matter groups point out unarmed children being shot, or Blacks being unable to buy homes in certain areas of a city, they are being “woke.”
When Jewish groups point out the dramatic increase in violent antisemitism, they are being “woke.”
When Asian Americans complain about Trump using the term China Flu to describe COVID, pointing out that they are being targeted by people blaming Asians for the virus this, well, that’s another example of being “woke.”
What is not clear to me is why woke is bad.
It seems to me that DeSantis is dismissing valid concerns of marginalized communities to build a political base centered on hate and fear. It may work in Florida, but his cynical politics will not work in New England.
When Ron DeSantis comes to New England, I am hoping voters ask him about the 4,000 children killed by guns so far this year; the lack of affordable housing in New England; and affordable public college. What I suspect will happen is that we will hear about his policies on drag queens, book bans, and his six-week abortion ban. Ron DeSantis has nothing of substance to offer the nation – a true empty suit.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.