To the editor:
Here at Methuen Village Assisted Living we were thrilled to see that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that residents and staff of assisted living communities be included in the first group to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
We very much look forward to the physical protection it will afford our residents.
It is still uncertain, however, when the vaccine will be available to those seniors living at home alone. While they have to wait, this group continues to be at greater risk than the seniors living in our community when it comes to their mental health.
Research has documented prolonged loneliness as a higher risk factor of premature death than lack of physical activity or obesity.
Conversely, research has highlighted the vast benefits of daily social interaction and participating in meaningful activities.
Seniors in assisted living communities right now are getting out of their apartments, attending lectures and entertainment, going to fitness classes, and dining with friends. They adhere to mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand-washing guidelines, and that hasn’t stopped them from socializing.
This highly controlled environment with strict safety, sanitizing, screening and testing protocols keeps residents, staff and visitors safe.
If physical or cognitive decline, or isolation are a concern, families need to know that they have options.
Assisted living can be the safer choice, especially when the alternative leaves seniors alone at home, or for those who are receiving personal care services from a revolving door of private duty caretakers.
Tracy Valletti
Executive Director, Methuen Village Assisted Living
Methuen