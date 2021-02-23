To the editor:
I write in support of Article 2, a zoning article, that will allow for elderly housing and long-term care to be built in Atkinson.
Readers may be aware that I am a passionate advocate for seniors, both during my career with the YMCA as well as in my current volunteer efforts.
Seniors do not have a lot of options for housing if they want to remain in Atkinson. We want to stay close to our family and friends while we downsize.
We also want to be able to have the care we need as we age.
This zoning article would allow continuing care retirement communities. These types of neighborhoods allow for both independent living and long-term care.
I, too, like the small-town feel of Atkinson, but growth is inevitable in southern New Hampshire, and people will continue to move here. While this brings more challenges to Atkinson, long-term care housing is the kind of project we should embrace.
Senior housing does not create new students going to our schools, nor commuters driving to work on our roads. Overall these kinds of projects bring in more tax revenue than they expend.
Senior housing communities also create good jobs for local residents.
I am all for responsible, controlled growth in Atkinson, along with providing housing options for our seniors.
I hope residents join me in voting "yes" on Article 2 on March 9.
Ray Pelletier
Atkinson